76ers Owner's Company Sued After Woman's Skull Caved in by Chair That Fell From Penthouse

Annabel Sen, a resident from New York City, is suing a property company owned by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin after her head was caved in from a chair that fell from his penthouse. Sen, 24, was walking down the street near Union Square in NYC on Jan. 25 when "a heavy wooden lounge chair" fell from a penthouse above and hit her, according to PEOPLE. Sen suffered a "severe traumatic brain injury" which led to her having emergency surgery.

Sen's lawyer, Benedict Morelli, told PEOPLE she has had multiple surgeries since the accident. "She has undergone three brain surgeries," Morelli said. "We are hoping that she returns to full cognitive abilities, but the future is still unclear at this point. She suffered a horrific injury. Frankly, she’s lucky to be alive." Morelli went on to say, "Annabel’s spirit and optimism are a testament to her character. She remains committed to her recovery and is making progress each day."

Rubin owns GR Realty Holdings, and the company is being sued by Sen along with the condominium board, building management company and the men leasing the 12th-floor apartment at the time of the incident. According to NBC New York, Rubin has not lived in the building for over a year. The building was issued a citation by the New York City Department of Buildings and was fined $6,250.

“Mr. Rubin and the other defendants should have foreseen the potential for this to occur and taken appropriate precautions," Sen's lawyer says to PEOPLE. "This doesn’t happen without negligence. It’s not an act of God. I’m going to hold them responsible."

Along with dealing with a lawsuit from Sen, Rubin is also looking to find a new 76ers coach. The team fired Brett Brown and they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team is eyeing former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

"A league source said the job could be D'Antoni's to lose," Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote. "The source said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job, and said D'Antoni is the candidate they want." The 76ers have won three championships in its franchise history with the last coming in 1983.