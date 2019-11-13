7 Teams That Should Consider Signing Colin Kaepernick After NFL Workout

Colin Kaepernick is one step closer to returning to the NFL as he will have a private workout for all 32 teams in Atlanta on Saturday. He’s been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season and has been staying in shape because he is looking to get back in the league. The NFL is hosting the workout and when Kaepernick learned the news, he took to Twitter to let everyone he’s more than ready.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter.

If the workout goes well, which teams should go after him? Scroll down to see which teams should consider signing Kaepernick.

Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky: “Trying to get some of these TVs in the building turned off because you’ve got too many people talking on TV about us and what they think about us, what we should do, what we are and what we’re not.”https://t.co/Zg9nypChte pic.twitter.com/kQNM6IVKmy — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 6, 2019

With Mitchell Trubisky having an up-and-down start to his career, many Bears fans are wondering if they made the right choice by drafting him. It’s been years since the Bears have had a dynamic quarterback and Kaepernick will bring a skillset that head coach Matt Nagy will enjoy working with.

Cincinnati Bengals

ESPN today suggesting that Andy Dalton could end up in the Windy City next year. We still think it’s most likely Marcus Mariota but color us intrigued pic.twitter.com/x5DesaIapO — GetWetSports (@sports_wet) November 8, 2019

The Bengals are currently the only winless team in the league and starting quarterback Andy Dalton has been benched. With a new head coach in Zac Taylor, the team needs a fresh start and while Kaepernick may not be the long-term answer, he will provide a spark the Bengals need moving forward.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins currently have Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen as their quarterbacks. It’s likely they will draft a new quarterback in the first round next year, but adding a player like Kaepernick would get Dolphins fans excited. Right now, we’re not sure about what Kaepernick can do, but it should be an upgrade from what the Dolphins currently have.

Los Angeles Chargers

Philip Rivers is my bye week QB in fantasy… 😬 pic.twitter.com/eFRGLXgmVP — Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) November 8, 2019

Philip Rivers is a free agent after the 2019 season and there’s no telling if the Chargers will re-sign him or let him walk. It’s also possible that Rivers could retire. Regardless, the Chargers need a bigger fanbase and Kaepernick would bring a lot of fans each week whether he plays or not.

New Orleans Saints

⚜️ Drew Brees

⚜️ Alvin Kamara

⚜️ Michael Thomas



All these guys are scheduled to start together for Saints for first time since Week 2



They’re 7-1 pic.twitter.com/NXBs4en4rU — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 7, 2019

Like Rivers, Brees is a free agent in 2020 as well as backup Teddy Bridgewater. It’s likely one of the two will be re-signed, but having Kaepernick be a part of head coach Sean Payton’s offense will make the Saints dangerous.

Carolina Panthers

💣Cam Newton Thread💣

No potential QB option in 2020 has a higher potential to turn this Chicago Bears team around and lead them to a Super Bowl than Cam Newton. In this thread, I will share some info/tape on Newton to inform you of why Newton will be by far the best option. pic.twitter.com/WIVbTUJhEM — Dan DeYoung (@DanDeYoung80) November 8, 2019

With the future of Cam Newton up in the air, the Panthers could sign Kaepernick to add more insurance at the position. Kyle Allen has been playing well, so Kaepernick would be a strong backup if they decided to make Allen the starter moving forward. And he would be reunited with safety Eric Reid who kneeled with Kaepernick when they were on the 49ers.

Denver Broncos

Broncos general manager John Elway has not had much success with quarterbacks ever since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. The team did draft Drew Lock this year and he just came off of injured reserve. It’s likely Joe Flacco won’t be with the team next season so Kaepernick could battle with Lock to see who will be the starter in 2020.