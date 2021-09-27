49ers’ Josh Norman Hospitalized After Coughing up Blood

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman was forced out of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers due to a chest injury. But things got serious for Norman as he left the stadium shortly after being injured. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Norman was ruled out of the game and was taken to the hospital after spitting up blood. The good news is all the tests came back OK, but Norman spent the night at the hospital as a precaution.

Before Norman left the game, he was recorded a tackle and forced fumble. Norman signed with the 49ers on September 6 after spending the 2020 season with the Buffalo Bills. Last year, Norman played in nine regular-season games and recorded 24 tackles, one interception and four passes defended.

Norman was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He made a name for himself in 2015 when he helped the Panthers earned a 15-1 regular-season record and reach the Super Bowl. During that season, Norman posted 56 tackles four interceptions and 18 passes defended which led to him being selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro First Team.

In April 2016, Norman signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Washington Football Team, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL at the time. He spent four seasons with Washington until his release in 2020. His best season in Washington was in 2016 when he notched 53 tackles, three interceptions and 19 passes defended. In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Norman was asked if playing in the NFL still gives him a rush.

“I get that rush at times,” Norman said. “I think that’s why I play a sport. I could never be a person that just sit in a desk at a nine-to-five. Some people can. Maybe they have a unique skill and they’re very good at it. Me, I suck at it, being at a desk and all that.” The 49ers ended up losing to the Packers 30-28, and it’s their defeat of the 2021 season. They are looking to bounce back after a rough 2002 season where they finished 6-10 on the year.