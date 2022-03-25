2022 March Madness Sweet 16: Time, Channel and How to Watch Friday Games

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament rolls on tonight. After a wild Thursday that features four Sweet 16 games, March Madness returns tonight with the final four games from the third round. The four games will start at 7:09 p.m. ET. Two games will air on CBS and the other two will air on TBS.

The 7:09 p.m. ET game will be Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue and will air on CBS. Saint Peter’s is one of the top stories of March Madness as the team entered the tournament as a No. 15 seed. The Peacocks, who are based in New Jersey, are playing in the tournament for the first time since 2001 and have never reached the Sweet 16 until now. Purdue is playing in the Sweet 16 for the 13th time in its history. The Boilermakers are looking to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

The second game of the night is Providence vs. Kansas which will start at 7:29 p.m. ET on TBS. Providence is playing in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997. The furthest the Friars have reached in the tournament is the Final Four which happened in 1973 and 1987. Kansas is no stranger to tournament success as they have won three national championships. However, this is the first time in four years the Jayhawks have reached the Sweet 16.

One of the biggest matchups of the tournament happens tonight when North Carolina takes on UCLA at 9:39 p.m ET on CBS. North Carolina is one of the most successful programs in all of college basketball, winning six national championships and reaching the Final Four 20 times. This is the first time since 2019 the Tar Heels have reached the Sweet 16. UCLA has won a record 11 national championships with the last title win coming in 1995. The Bruins are playing in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.

The final game of the night is Iowa State take on Miami on TBS at 9:59 p.m. ET. Iowa State is playing in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016 and looking to play in the Final Four for the first time since 1944. The Cyclones have never won a national title in basketball. Miami is looking to make history tonight. A win against Iowa State would put them in the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. This is only the fourth time the Hurricanes have reached the Sweet 16.