2020 NFL Schedule Release: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

It's here. The 2020 NFL regular season schedule is done and ready to be viewed and discussed by fans. This year could be a little different as the coronavirus pandemic is going on. However, the league plans to have a full 17-week schedule, and it's also believed fans will be in the stands in some capacity. The NFL will celebrate the release of the 2020 schedule with its own show on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on the NFL Network and streamed on the NFL app.

Despite the schedule being released on Thursday night, it's very possible changes could be made. "At some point," one top club executive said to Peter King of NBC Sports, "we're going to have start accepting inequalities. What happens when teams in four states are told, 'You can’t have training camp?' Do those teams not have camp? Do they travel to a state that allows a gathering of 100 or so people to work? Time will tell, but the way it looks now, there’s no way all states are going to be under equal rules by the summer." The NFL has already made one big change as there will be no international games played this year due to the travel restrictions currently going on. Several NFL teams were scheduled to play games in London and Mexico City.

"After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK," NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Christopher Halpin said. "We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season. We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK."

Thursday night's show will be three hours long and will feature notable coaches and players. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James are a few of the coaches and players slated to talk about the 2020 schedule.