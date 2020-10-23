2020 CrossFit Games: How to Watch, What Times and What Platforms

✖

The 2020 CrossFit Games have arrived and the final 10 athletes are inside the "bubble" in California. They will compete in a series of events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday while fighting for the title of Fittest on Earth. Here's when the action starts and how to tune in each day.

The first broadcast block begins Friday morning at 11 a.m. ET and runs until 12:30 p.m .ET. There will be a total of four coverage blocks on Friday, three on Saturday and three on Sunday. CrossFit will provide coverage of the events on Pluto TV, games.crossfit.com, and the company's Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels. CBS will also air a special two-hour block on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. ET.

Friday Coverage Times (ET)

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on games.crossfit.com, Pluto TV, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch

2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. on games.crossfit.com, Pluto TV, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch

5 p.m. - 5:10 p.m. on games.crossfit.com, Pluto TV, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on games.crossfit.com, Pluto TV, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch

Saturday Coverage Times (ET)

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on CBS Network and streaming options

4:20 p.m. - 5:10 p.m. on games.crossfit.com, Pluto TV, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch

7 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. on games.crossfit.com, Pluto TV, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch

Sunday Coverage Times (ET)

1 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. on games.crossfit.com, Pluto TV, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch

3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. on games.crossfit.com, Pluto TV, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on games.crossfit.com, Pluto TV, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch

With the Games about to start, there is only a fairly limited amount of information available about what the athletes will face over the three days in California. Director of the Games Dave Castro has fully revealed some of the events — including one featuring bike sprints and legless rope climbs — and provided teases about the others. For example, he informed the athletes that there will be a trail run but did not show the course or detail the length. He also showed podium contender Brooke Wells diving into a pool as further evidence that there will be a swim event.

While the athletes are heading to the Aromas Ranch for the three-day competition, they will not remain at the iconic location. Castro recently revealed that they will actually spend the majority of time at the Morgan Hill Soccer Complex located next to the athlete hotel. Rogue Fitness constructed a series of structures used for athlete registration, COVID-19 testing and several other purposes. The soccer complex also includes a swimming pool and a large area where the athletes will set up for a heavy weightlifting event.

The CrossFit Total is a classic event that tests the athletes' strength in three different ways. The event consists of a one-rep max-effort back squat, press and deadlift, which the athletes traditionally have to find in a set amount of time. Castro previously put the athletes through this test during the inaugural 2007 Games and then once again in 2018. Three-time champion Tia-Clair Toomey secured the win with a total of 875 (330-pound back squat, 130-pound press, 415-pound deadlift), edging out Wells.

Four-time champion Mat Fraser tops the list of male athletes as he strives to make history with a fifth gold medal. Veterans in Noah Ohlsen (second place in 2019) and Samuel Kwant (four-time Games athlete) will join him. Jeffrey Adler (one Games appearance) and Rookie of the Year Justin Medeiros will round out the top five as they look to reach the podium for the very first time.

The female side of the competition, on the other hand, features multiple Games veterans. Toomey is the favorite heading toward the competition as she looks to add a fourth title, but two-time champion Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir will push for another gold medal of her own. Brooke Wells and Kari Pearce have not reached the podium during their previous trips to the Games, but both will provide serious competition. Finally, Haley Adams will return to the Games for the second time after finishing sixth overall as a rookie in 2019.