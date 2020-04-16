Howard Finkel Fans Heartbroken After Legendary WWE Ring Announcer Dies at 69

It's been a tough week for WWE. Right after announcing the release of numerous superstars and backstage employees, the company announced WWE Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel died at the age of 69. He was the company's first employee, and ended up being WWE's longest-serving member.

Finkel was known for his distinct voice, and it led to him being beloved by fans and wrestlers. He has announced a countless number of shows including WrestleMania III, which was headlined by Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. The event also had 93,000 fans, which was a record at the time. When talking about the event, Finkel said: "They can never take it away from me. It's something that I cherish and I've always enjoyed, that WrestleMania in 1985, moving even into the one in 1987 in Pontiac, Michigan. How do you think it felt to announce in front of 93,000 people? It's not easy."

Because of the impact Finkel made on the company, he was named to the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2009. In recent years, Finkel has been working backstage, but he was also dealing with health issues. Fans and WWE personalities all expressed their love for Finkel on social media.