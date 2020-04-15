Kyle Larson Challenged to UFC Fight by Mets' Marcus Stroman Over Racial Slur Usage

Reactions to Kyle Larson's racial slur during a virtual NASCAR race have been coming in hot and heavy. The latest to get in on the action is New York Mets pitcher, Marcus Stroman. The 28-year-old was ticked off after hearing what came out of Larson's mouth. The driver was caught on camera during an iRacing event in which he used the N-word when talking to his spotter.

Larson has faced some serious consequences as a result of his actions, losing his sponsorship with McDonald's and also having his ties with Chip Ganassi Racing cut short. All of this after the sport suspended him indefinitely. Larson put out an apology video as he attempted to salvage his image, which drew the ire of social media. As for Stroman, the former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher was so livid about the situation that he challenged Larson to a UFC fight.

He should never be allowed to race again in @NASCAR. Said that derogatory word so nonchalantly. Your apology doesn't matter. Post-career...I'll fight this man in a @ufc event for charity. He needs his ass beat. Would love to hear him say that word in the octagon! https://t.co/lZ4Hg1fxsw — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 14, 2020

Stroman wasn't the only athlete fed up with Larson. Former USC football star and longtime New Orleans Saints running back, Reggie Bush, joined Stroman in voicing his displeasure. Bush was particularly frustrated with what he perceived to be a lack of sincerity in Larson's apology. In his message, Larson said that he 'wasn't raised that way' and that he did not have any excuse for using that term. He also put out numerous apologies, including to the black community.

"The way you said it," Bush began, "so easily without hesitation, you def say it a lot! Apologize deez nuts we not buying it and wear that racist badge with honor don't hide we need to see who you really are!"

None of the remarks made by either professional athlete have drawn a reaction from Larson, who has not made any public comment or social media post since releasing his apology video on Monday.

In their statement announcing their decision to cut ties with Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, the team behind Larson, called his comments "both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values" of the organization. Along with losing his team, Larson also lost his partnership with Chevrolet. The manufacturer didn't waste any time in making their announcement after what they deemed 'inappropriate behavior.'"

As for NASCAR, the league will continue to utilize the iRacing format until major events and gatherings are cleared as being safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The sport announced the season would be suspended at least until May.