XFL Suspends Operations, Lays off All Employees

✖

The future of the XFL is now in serious doubt. According to Field Yates of ESPN, XFL COO Jeffrey Pollock informed all employees the league is suspending operations, and they have all have been laid off. This comes on the heels of the league ending the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported all employees are being paid through Sunday. He said there was no discussion of when the league could return. The fact there isn't an announcement about the 2021 season, could mean the XFL will not be returning at all. That said, the XFL didn't announce the league was folding, so there's still hope the league could return if the coronavirus pandemic slows down by the end of the year.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season," the XFL said in a statement in March."This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority. While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season, our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support."

The statement continued: "Your passion, your commitment to your favorite XFL team and your love of football made our season a success beyond our wildest dreams. We’re grateful for the incredible response and look forward to playing full seasons for you -- and with you -- in 2021 and beyond. When our teams return to the field, we’ll make every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with even more fun and excitement. Your passion is our purpose, and everything we do, every day and for every season to come, is For the Love of Football. We hope you will stay connected to our league and team social and digital channels for news, features, and updates along the way."

The XFL was midway through the 2020 season was season was suspended. Attendance for all eight teams and the TV ratings were solid, and there was even some talks of expansion once the 2020 season came to an end. When it comes to a champion, the Houston Roughnecks were the only team in the league to be undefeated, finishing the year with a 5-0 record.