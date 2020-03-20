XFL Officially Cancels 2020 Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

The XFL will not return to action this year. On Thursday, the league announced the 2020 season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the month, XFL announced it wouldn't play the remaining of its regular-season games, but did not officially cancel the season.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season," the XFL said in a statement."This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.

"While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season, our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support.

The statement continued: "Your passion, your commitment to your favorite XFL team and your love of football made our season a success beyond our wildest dreams. We’re grateful for the incredible response and look forward to playing full seasons for you -- and with you -- in 2021 and beyond.

"When our teams return to the field, we’ll make every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with even more fun and excitement. Your passion is our purpose, and everything we do, every day and for every season to come, is For the Love of Football. We hope you will stay connected to our league and team social and digital channels for news, features, and updates along the way."

It ended with, "From all of us at the XFL, be safe, stay healthy, and, again, thank you. Here's to 2021!

The XFL was halfway through the 2020 season before it suspended operations. And it looked like fans were into the league as it earned modest attendance numbers and solid TV ratings. One of the things that also stood out is the pace of play as it moves a little faster than an NFL game.

"The players love it, they love the up-tempo game, they really enjoy playing fast, they enjoy the 25-second clock even if it sometimes pushes the boundaries of their physical fitness," XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said to Sporting News. "I think the kickoff has definitely been well received by the guys. I think they all were excited around the league after the first kickoff that went back for a touchdown. That was pretty cool."

With the 2020 season over, most would make the argument the Houston Roughneck would be the league champions as they were the only team to have a 5-0 record.