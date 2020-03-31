WWE's Braun Strowman Literally 'Shotguns' a Beer by Shooting It out of a Can Cannon

✖

Braun Strowman is getting ready for WrestleMania weekend just like the other WWE Superstars. However, it's very likely no other WWE Superstar is doing this when they wake up. On Instagram, Strowman shared a video of him shooting a beer out a can cannon. And before he shot the beer, Strowman said, "This puts a who new meaning in waking up and shotgunning a beer."

Strowman is a fan favorite because of videos like this. However, he's also a fan favorite due to his size and power. Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, was recently the Intercontinental Champion, but he lost the title to Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber on March 8. For WrestleMania, Strowman will face Bill Goldberg for the Universal Championship. He will take the place of Roman Reigns who recently explained why he decided to not compete.

"You already know what's going on, it's all over the news, the dirtsheets, whatever you wanna call them that I pulled out of WrestleMania," he said. "It's funny because for years, people were like 'don't show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it.' There was a handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there but the moment I make a choice for me and my family, [I'm called] a coward, a sissy."

"You don't know the whole story, all you know is what you think. You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family."

Strowman has just missed out on the Universal Championship over the years, so this could be the time he gets it. However, once Reigns returns to action, he will be going after Strowman or Golberg to get a shot at winning the title once again.

Another thing to note about WrestleMania is it will be a two-night event. It will kick off on Saturday, April 4 and will continue on Sunday, April 5 on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET. Along with Strowman vs. Goldberg, Brock Lesnar will take on Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. And Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will face Shayna Baszler with the title on the line. WrestleMania will be hosted by former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.