Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus and Social Media Explodes

It's been reported that the 2020 Olympics — scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan — are to be postponed due to coronavirus, and social media is exploding over the news. In a statement provided to USA Today, Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said, "On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."

Pound later added that he believes that the International Olympic Committee will begin announcing its new plans soon. "It will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense." IOC spokesperson Mark Adams was asked to comment on Pound's statements, to which he replied, "It is the right of every IOC member to interpret the decision of the IOC executive board which was announced yesterday." It has been speculated that the games may be postponed a full year, and take place in 2021 instead.

Social media users have since been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter, with a number of their responses shared below.