Charles Barkley Coronavirus COVID-19 Test Results Revealed

Charles Barkley just got the news concerning his coronavirus test results. On Monday, the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer announced his test results came back negative. Barkley announced earlier this month he was under self-quarantined and got himself tested because he was feeling sick.

"I've received my COVID-19 test results this morning & they are negative," he said in a statement via Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. I'd like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being."

This story is developing.