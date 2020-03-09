Randy Orton Shades Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Amid AEW Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts made a surprise appearance on AWE Dynamite last week and announced he will be a manager very soon. That led to WWE Superstar Randy Orton having some fun with the legend. Orton went to Instagram to post a video of him putting the RKO on Roberts in the early stages of his career. Orton did not write anything as he let video do all the talking.

Fans had a lot to say about the video.

"Message sent loud and clear," one fan wrote. "RKO RKO RKO RKO RKO."

"I remember this live baby!" another fan added. "I've been cocky and full of confidence ever since you became the legend killer."

"You should've definitely come out to this theme at Wrestlemania," a third Instagram user stated.

Roberts made his appearance and he went after Cody Runnells, AKA Cody Rhodes. As told by Comicbook.com, Robers said to Rhodes: "I'm not here to praise you, I'm here to slay you."

"The only reason I'm here is I have a client, the dark side will be coming to AEW. And once our roots have taken hold, it will be like a phoenix rising from the ashes, soaring to the sun," Roberts added.

Roberts made his pro wrestling debut in 1975 and retired from the ring in 2015. He is known for his time in WWE but he also spent time in WCW and TNA. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

"It wasn't at all what I expected," Roberts said to the Huffington Post back in 2016 when asked about his Hall of Fame induction. I thought it would be more about wrestling but it was more about healing between a man and his family. It was certainly a great night for me and I will never forget it. I am so grateful to the McMahons for allowing me the opportunity when it seemed like I did everything in the world to keep me out of the Hall of Fame. I made mistakes but they were big enough in their own right to forgive me for those and I can never thank them enough for that. The McMahon family put me through several rehabs. They didn't work but they got me closer to being better."