NASCAR's Ryan Newman Reunites With 3 Drivers Involved in Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman hasn't raced since his accident at the Daytona 500, but the NASCAR star was able to reunite with the two drivers who were also involved in the crash. Newman met up with Corey LaJoie and Ryan Blaney and all three took a photo that was posted on LaJoie's Twitter account. The photo led to fans showing love for all three on Twitter.

Look who I found. pic.twitter.com/FvBytHi0oS — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) March 6, 2020

"How fitting to see the three of y'all in this pic," one fan wrote. "If you guys somehow finish 1-2-3 at Daytona in August I'll lose my mind."

"What a great pic!!!" another fan wrote.

"Well that’s an awesome sight to see," a third fan added. "Thanks for sharing."

All three were at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona for a group outing which also included several other NASCAR drivers. Joey Logano was one of the drivers in the group and he talked about spending time with Newman.

"You look at that crash and it's just like, 'How is he even OK?" Logano said to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's The Morning Drive per NBC Sports. 'He's walking, he's talking like nothing happened.' He says his memory's not foggy. Everything is there. It's insane.

"Couldn't be more happy for him and his family about that situation. I don't believe in luck, but I believe in God and I believe that God really got involved with that one. …

"(Newman) said when he was flying out here, there was a little turbulence on the airplane and he was like, 'This is nothing, don't you worry about this. I've been through way worse.'"

The drivers were at Sun Devil Stadium for a punt, pass and kick competition. Newman was there to support his team as they take part in the race at nearby Phoenix Raceway. However, didn't do any interviews.

"Ryan Newman showed up," Logano added. "We all thought that was the coolest thing. We talked to Ryan, I don't know, an hour-and-a-half or so, just about his whole experience and everything that’s been going on, how he’s doing.

"Boy, he's still Ryan Newman, nothing changed. Don't worry about that. It's a lot of fun to see him. It's kind of weird, we’re all sitting there and I told him, 'This is like a miracle, you sitting here right now. How is that even possible?' He goes, 'You know, if you saw the car you'd be even more amazed.'"