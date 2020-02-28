WWE: Goldberg Responds to Macaulay Culkin After Saying He's Cancelling WrestleMania Trip

Goldberg is not worried about Macaulay Culkin sitting at home for WrestleMania. The 53-year old WWE Superstar won the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown in Saudi Araba on Thursday and he received a ton of backlash. One Twitter account was critical of WWE pushing Goldberg and other older talent rather than give the younger guys a chance to shine, which led to Culkin agreeing and saying that he's not going to WrestleMania which be held in Tampa Bay on April 5.

Super Showdown was all about building new stars like Brock Lesnar, @Goldberg & The Undertaker #WWESSD — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) February 27, 2020

I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020

Goldberg saw the tweet because the Twitter account tagged him and he just had one thing to say about Culkin not going to WWE's biggest event of the year.

@IncredibleCulk duly noted dork 👍😡 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 28, 2020

In Culkin's defense, he's not the only one who was angry with Goldberg winning. Adam Silverstein of CBS Sports graded every match from SuperShowdowna and he gave the Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt match a D+.

"The length of the match made sense due to Goldberg's age and energy level, but the fact that he was able to beat The Fiend so easily whereas a dozen Stomps from Seth Rollins followed by tons of weapon shots could not put him down makes absolutely no booking sense," Silverstein wrote.

Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post didn't understand Goldberg winning either considering how popular Wyatt was going into the match.

"'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was one of the hottest characters in wrestling, a seemingly unstoppable, otherworldly force," he wrote. "So instead of protecting him, building him over a long period of time and using him to create a new star, WWE ended all it after just four months as champion and three title defenses so the 53-year-old Goldberg could quickly beat him at a disappointing Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday."

Goldberg's win does make things really interesting for WrestleMania which is a little more than a month away. If Goldberg holds on to the title, it's likely he will face Roman Reigns in Tampa. Reigns was the Royal Rumble Rumble runner-up in January he's coming off a win against King Corbin at Super ShowDown.