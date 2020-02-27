Kobe Bryant Fans Gush Over Sister Sharia Washington's Massive New Tribute Tattoo Dedicated to Him and Gianna

Fans of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant are reacting after his sister, Sharia Washington, paid tribute to her brother and niece Gianna Bryant with a new tattoo. On Wednesday, exactly a month after Bryant, Gianna, and seven others died in a Calabasas helicopter crash, Washington took to Instagram to share a photo of her new ink – a black mamba snake, a reference to Bryant's famous "Black Mamba" nickname, in the shape of an infinity symbol wrapped around Bryant and Gianna's jersey numbers, 2 and 24. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharia Washington (@shariawash) on Feb 26, 2020 at 5:26pm PST Sharing a screenshot of the tattoo to his own account, tattoo artist Peter Barrios wrote that it was an "honor" to help Washington pay tribute to Bryant and her niece in such a permanent way, and many fans applauded the new tattoo in the comments section Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the emotional tribute.

"Dope," wrote one person. "May Kobe and GiGi rest in heaven [broken heart emojis] beyond heartbreaking. Praying for you and your entire family [Sharia Washington]." That's pretty cool — OOHMMY MarilynMonroe (@oohmmy) February 27, 2020 "Much love to their family," added somebody else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharia Washington (@shariawash) on Jan 31, 2020 at 12:43pm PST In the days since the Jan. 26 helicopter crash, Washington has continued to pay tribute to her late brother in various post. She and her sister, Shaya Tabb, released their first public statement about their brother and niece's deaths on Jan. 31, writing that they were "grieving" along with Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, and his daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months. "On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident," they wrote. "We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for the prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharia Washington (@shariawash) on Feb 5, 2020 at 1:45pm PST Earlier this month, Washington took to the social media platform to honor Gianna on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, sharing a gallery of videos showing the 13-year-old on the court. She captioned the post with the "Mambacita" hashtag, Gianna's nickname that she inherited as she strived to follow in her father's footsteps.