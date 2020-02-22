NASCAR in Las Vegas: Why Kyle Busch Is Under Fire Again After Latest Truck Series Win

Kyle Busch is viewed as one of the top drivers in NASCAR after winning 56 races in the Cup Series. However, he is also prone to taking home the victories in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Busch secured another win in Las Vegas on Friday, which excited his fans but angered some of the viewers.

Busch got behind the wheel of a truck to take part in the Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which just happens to be his home track. He led for 108 of the 134 laps in the 200-mile race en route to his seventh-straight win in Truck Series races.

"I'm sorry. I have no interest in watching the Truck race when Kyle Busch is racing," one frustrated NASCAR fan wrote on Twitter following Busch's victory. "I know you can try to spin it someway, but we know he's the best. That's why he's in the cup series. No reason at all to be in the Truck Series. It's not fun to me. I'm sorry."

For many of these fans, they believe that Busch has too much of an advantage in these races due to his considerable experience in the Cup Series. He is viewed as a top contender at Daytona International Speedway, Talladega, and at other top tracks. Why should he be allowed to compete with more inexperienced drivers?

One reason why Busch is allowed to take part in these truck races is that he actually owns a team. These trucks are put on the track by Kyle Busch Motorsports, so he can hop behind the wheel whenever he wants. Although the viewers aren't overly excited about this fact.

"There should be a rule for cup drivers, when you start your 10th full time season in the cup series, you can no longer compete in the two series below you until you are no longer a full time cup series driver," another viewer commented on social media.

Having such an experienced racer take home another victory for his team was just considered to be boring for some of the viewers at home. They wanted to see more competition.

Busch has frequently been involved in the Gander Trucks races in recent years. He took home a 2018 victory at Pocono, won all five of his Gander Trucks starts last year, and he started 2020 with the win in Las Vegas.

"We certainly work really, really hard. It wasn't like we unloaded and knew we had a great piece and that we were going to go out there and dominate like that. We work for it, these guys do," Busch said following Friday's victory.

"It's just been really cool to get the equipment going that we have now. Obviously, the talent that we have now. Our groups of guys, the core of them have been together now for a long time. It's nice to keep some familiarity around KBM [Kyle Busch Motorsports] with the faces that are there and bring in some experience to help facilitate growing the 51 team to a top-notch team."

Some of the viewers may not be happy about Busch continuing to win, but this is not a universal opinion. There are some NASCAR fans that believe the longtime driver has helped keep the Gander Trucks series alive with his wins, and they appreciate his continued efforts behind the wheel.

