Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash Recovery Team Photo Has NASCAR Fans Weighing In

Ryan Newman is recovering from the injuries he suffered in a major crash at the Daytona 500 and he took a huge step forward on Wednesday as he left the hospital and made his way home. Considering how the crash looked on Monday night, Newman being able to be discharged from Halifax Medical Center was a sigh of relief for all NASCAR fans. "Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement before he was released from the hospital. "The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters." To show his appreciation, Newman took a photo with the medical team at the hospital along with his two daughters. Here's a look at social media reacting to the photo.

The Photo We owe a debt of gratitude to many people for what transpired over the last few days but a special thanks to the incredible care and attention from the staff at Halifax Health Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/JkiDp1A6j3 — Steve Newmark (@NewmarkRFR) February 19, 2020 Here's a look at Newman and his daughters together with the medical staff that took care of him the last few days. Newman knew that he wouldn't be able to walk out of the hospital if it wasn't for this group and social media showed their appreciation.

Message to the Team Great work to all the first responders and medical staff at the hospital! Also a debt of gratitude goes to Dale Earnhardt (RIP) for all the safety changes made after his tragic crash! 👍 — Nice Mikey (@NiceMikey) February 19, 2020 This fan thanked the staff as well because all fans were worried about Newman's health after the crash. The Twitter user also gave credit to NASCAR for making the changes that led to Newman surviving and being able to walk with his daughters.

Another Message Bravo to this team and the entire team of #NASCAR Safety Officials. I suspect we may see this team celebrated at the next @DISupdates race, eh @ChipWile? — Ben Reiling (@BenJReiling) February 19, 2020 Here's another fan giving credit to the medical staff at Halifax for their work since Monday night. We don't know when Newman will return to racing, but we know he's going to make a full recovery which is the most important thing.

Best in Central Florida I told someone yesterday that the good news about him being there is that Halifax is one of THE very best in Central Florida. This is proof! — Kelly Ernest (@kellyaernest) February 19, 2020 This fan gave big props to Halifax, calling it the best hospital in Central Florida. There are mixed reviews about Halifax on Google, but odds are there will be more positive reviews to pour in thanks to their work on Newman.

Heroes Not all Heroes wear capes! Thank you for everything you did for Ryan. — CJ Hull (@cjhull24) February 19, 2020 The Twitter user called the medical team heroes for saving Newman's life. It's not known how severe Newman's injuries were, but he was in serious condition at one point. It might have been worse had it not been the efforts of the staff.

More Credit is Due Well no wonder everything turned out great, look at that group of professionals. No Grammys or Oscars ever given out to real people. All we can say is thank you. — Herm (@hjdaihl) February 19, 2020 No awards were given to the medical team, but this fan believes they are the real winners because they are saving people's lives on a daily basis. And while winning awards is nice, the staff knows they are appreciated every day.