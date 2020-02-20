NASCAR Fans React to Ross Chastain Being Named Ryan Newman's Replacement for Pennzoil 400

Ryan Newman is out of the hospital after being injured during a wreck at the Daytona 500 on Monday night. However, he will not be racing this weekend as Ross Chastain will take his place at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover," said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. "We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing."

When Chastain was told the news, he went to Twitter to make a statement.

"No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can't wait to have him back. As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I'll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud," he tweeted.

