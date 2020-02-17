NBA All-Star 2020: Magic Johnson Gives Passionate Speech About Kobe Bryant Before Moment of Silence

Magic Johnson stepped up to kick off the NBA's tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday, giving fans a passionate speech that summed up weeks of mourning in a few moments.

Magic reflects on the losses of David Stern and Kobe Bryant before the NBA All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/r8fS0coGSL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

Flanked by the NBA's all-stars for 2020, Johnson took the stage and spoke from his heart to those in attendance and watching from home.

"We'll never see another basketball player quite like Kobe, scoring 81 points in one game, scoring 60 points in his last game, and then, winning five NBA championships. But what I'm really proud about when we think about Kobe Bryant... he was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker -- young man won an Oscar -- so we all are hurting," he said. "This is a tough time for the whole NBA family, and if I can get you all to rise right quick."

He then requested everyone take a moment to come together for an 8-second moment of silence.

NBA All-Stars hold 8 second moment of silence for Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/AeoZGqXuoT — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 17, 2020

"All I want you to, just for [David Stern] and Kobe, just hold hands... we need to embrace each other," Johnson continued. "If we could just have it quiet for eight seconds."

There have been many moments of silence and tributes to Bryant since his passing. The NBA had been kicking off games by taking 24-second and 8-second violations between each team, and a 24.2 second moment of silence to honor both Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Several has also spoken in a similar vein as Johnson, including former President Barack Obama. While he spoke at All-Star Weekend, Obama's initial tweet still holds weight that many needed in the days after Bryant's death.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act," Obama tweeted. "To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."

Johnson introduced the incredible performance by Jennifer Hudson that left fans feeling the same emotions they had when Bryant was announced to have died.

"He was always there for all of us, in one way or another. So, to pay tribute to Kobe, Chicago's own Jennifer Hudson," Johnson said after his speech. Watch her performance here.