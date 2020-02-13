2 Ohio State Football Players Charged With Rape Dismissed From Team

Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping earlier this week, leading to the dismissal of both players from the team. Head coach Ryan Day announced the news on Wednesday.

"I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program," Day said in a statement per 247Sports. "I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further."

When the school first heard the news, it was announced the two players have been suspended.

"We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged," Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement to the Associated Press. "They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."

According to the complaint, the woman told police she was with Riep, 21, at an apartment he shares with Wint, 21, on Feb. 4 and they began to engage in consensual sex. The woman stopped and she told Riep that she didn't want to continue. Wint entered the room and allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and raped her. He then forced oral sex while Riep was holding her down.

It ended a few minutes later and Reip reportedly told the woman that she needed to say what happened between the three was "consensual on a video recording while laughing at her," according to the affidavit. She was also told to shower before she goes home.

Both Riep and Wint are being held at Franklin County jail in Ohio as they wait for their arraignment. They are scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court for the arraignment hearing on Thursday.

Riep was entering his senior year with Ohio State and he's coming off a 2019 season in which he played in 13 games and recorded 20 tackles and two interceptions. Wint was also entering his senior season and finished last year with nine tackles in 14 games.