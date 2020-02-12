What WWE Alum Kelly Kelly, aka Barbie Blank, Has Been Doing Since Her Royal Rumble Return

Former WWE superstar Kelly Kelly, who also goes by Barbie Blank, made her return to the ring last month as she took part in the Royal Rumble. She was in the women's Royal Rumble match and she was the 21st participant. However, Blank did not last in the match long as she was eliminated by Charlotte Flair in a little over two minutes.

Fans loved seeing Blank back in action since she was a fan favorite in the late 2000s. She started her WWE career in 2006 and from there she took off. It led to her beating Brie Bella to win the WWE Divas Championship in 2011. She left WWE in 2012 to recover from a neck injury.

"Yeah, I'm just kind of doing my own stuff under my real name," she told Under The Ring at the time. "My calendar and my posters. Just getting stuff out that I've wanted to do for a long time. Getting into modeling. There's a lot of things coming, so we'll see what happens."

Here's a look at what Blank has been up to since her Royal Rumble appearance.