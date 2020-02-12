Tom Brady is set to be a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career when the new league year begins in mid-March. There are questions about whether he will return to the New England Patriots for another season or if he will seek out a new home. Brady's former teammate, tight end Christian Fauria, has said that he believes that the Patriots are "100 percent done" with the veteran quarterback.

"I think the Patriots knew they weren't signing him before the season started," Fauria said during WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria. "I don't think they want him for $13 million, I don't think they want him, period, and I think that Brady knows it. Why do you like a tweet from the LA Chargers?"

Prior to Super Bowl LIV, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots would be willing to pay Brady $30 million to keep him in New England. Owner Robert Kraft has also said that he wants Brady back with the Patriots or out of football. Fauria doesn't believe the reports of the massive payday.

"Everything that comes out from Ian Rapoport is just bogus-ness," Fauria said. "It's fake, it's narrative changing, it's camouflage, it's not the truth because there's going to be 'it's not our fault' fans. They know Brady's not coming back."

Fauria has since reiterated that this is solely his personal opinion, but he does believe that Brady will not be suiting up for the Patriots in 2020. He expects him to sign with another team, especially after he reportedly bought a house in Connecticut. Although the clarification did not make the fans any happier on Wednesday.

"I can see horrible ratings in your future and unemployment!!!" one user commented on Twitter. Others chimed in to say that Fauria is terrible with predictions. They also weren't happy with his opinions.

"Don't ever have a opinion again," another user added to the conversation. There were several individuals that were angered by his comments during the radio show, and they wanted them to be erased from memory.

If Brady does leave New England, he will potentially have a growing list of suitors. The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to make him a pitch, as are the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams will be starting the 2020 season in a brand-new stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also in a state of quarterback flux due to former first overall draft pick Jameis Winston being a free agent.

The former tight end in Fauria doesn't know where Brady will end up, but he certainly expects him to be part of another team next year. If the veteran QB does make a return to Gillette Stadium, Fauria doesn't envision it happening in a Patriots' uniform.

"Next time he shows up at Gillette Stadium, it will be either as a guest playing for another team, or getting a red jacket," Fauria said.

