2 Ohio State Football Players Arrested on Felony Rape, Kidnapping Charges

Two Ohio State University football players have been arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping charges according to the Associated Press. Police charged defensive players Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 21, on Tuesday night and they will be arraigned on Thursday morning.

The woman told police she was with Riep at an apartment he shares with Wint on Feb. 4 and they began to engage in consensual sex. She stopped and told Riep she didn't want to continue. Wint entered the room and asked if he could join. He then allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and raped her. Riep held the woman down while Wint forced oral sex. The woman pushed Wint away but he again forced her to have oral sex according to an affidavit.

A few minutes later, it ended and Reip told the woman that she needed to say what happened between the three was "consensual on a video recording while laughing at her," according to the affidavit. The woman was also told she needs to shower before she goes home.

"We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged," Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement to the Associated Press. "They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."

Riep is entering his senior season with the Buckeyes and is coming off a solid 2019 season. He played in 13 games and recorded 20 tackles and two interceptions.

"Riep was a unanimous 4-star prospect and one of the most coveted prospects from Ohio in his recruiting cycle with more than 40 scholarship offers," his bio said on the school's website. "A four-year starter for coach Tom Bolden at Colerain High School, Riep was rated as high as the 99th overall player by Scout with Top 25 cornerback rankings by all the ratings services and a high of No. 12 by ESPN.

Wint is also entering his senior season and he finished the 2019 season with nine tackles in 14 games. And like Riep, Wint was highly recruited coming out of high school.

"Wint, a receiver/linebacker at Erasmus Hall and coached by Danny Landberg, was a 4-star prospect (ESPN) who comes from the same school as former Buckeye and No. 2 NFL Draft pick Curtis Samuel," his bio said. "An all-NYSSWA Class AA linebacker as a senior, Wint was rated as high as the No. 1 athlete in New York state by ESPN and the No. 1 safety prospect by Scout. He also earned the No. 21 athlete ranking nationally by ESPN."