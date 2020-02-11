Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Hypes up Chiefs as 'Dynasty' in Wake of Super Bowl Win

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, exciting fans and bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Missouri for the first time in 50 years. There is considerable excitement about the team, but Brad Pitt has a bold prediction. This victory marks the beginning of a dynasty.

Speaking with Variety prior to the Oscars, Pitt showed his excitement for the Chiefs. He was asked about them winning the Super Bowl, and he responded by setting big expectations for his favorite team.

"I think we are looking at a dynasty," Pitt said about Patrick Mahomes and co. "That's what I think."

Before the show, Brad Pitt weighed in on his team winning the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xZURf10GjZ — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

This isn't the first time that the Missouri native has shown his love for the Kansas City franchise. A fan tossed him a Chiefs hat following the AFC Championship victory that secured a trip to the Super Bowl. Pitt snagged the hat and wore it while walking the red carpet.

The players noticed this gesture following their victory, and they responded with kind words during the Super Bowl's opening night. Travis Kelce, Terrell Suggs, and other stars talked about being big "Pitt fans" and wanting to win the Lombardi Trophy so he could carry it down the red carpet.

"I'm a huge Brad Pitt fan," Kelce told Extra. "Tell Brad I said 'hello.' Brad, we're going after it for you." Defensive tackle Mike Pennel also chimed in to say that he appreciates Pitt being a member of Chiefs kingdom. Although he isn't going to cut out carbs just to get abs like the actor.

Are the Chiefs going to become a dynasty on par with the New England Patriots as Pitt predicts? There is a possibility that this could happen. Mahomes is a defending league and Super Bowl MVP, and he is only 24 years old. He has shown an ability to make jaw-dropping plays during his first two full seasons as a starter, and the belief is that this will continue into the future.

Aiding this quest to become a dynasty is a fairly stacked roster. The Chiefs have considerable talent on offense that includes Kelce, receiver Mecole Hardman, running back Damien Williams, and receiver Tyreek Hill.

The defense, on the other hand, has a leader in safety Tyrann Mathieu and several rising players. The veteran leaders are helping the youngsters improve at a rapid pace, which will only make this defense more capable of shutting down opposing offenses.

Dynasty status may not be guaranteed at this point in time, but the actor from Fight Club and Mr. and Mrs. Smith has high hopes. He believes this team is only seeing the start of a historic run.

(Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)