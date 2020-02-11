Kurt Warner Biopic in the Works

There will be a movie released about Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in the very near future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate has greenlit a film about the legendary NFL quarterback. The film will be called American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story and Warner as well his wife Brenda will be co-producers. Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin will direct the film and the screenplay is based on interviews with Warner in his memoir All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season.

"Kurt lived the ultimate underdog story, it’s one of perseverance, dedication and tenacity, but also one of the powers behind the scenes — his family and his faith — that led him to victory. His story is bigger than football and inspiring to dreamers everywhere, and we’re excited to be getting started," the Erwin brothers said Tuesday in a statement.

American Underdog, which will be released on Dec. 18, will take a look at Warner's unlikely journey to the NFL. From stocking shelves at a grocery store to becoming Super Bowl MVP, Warner is living proof that dreams can become a reality as long as you work hard and don't lose focus.

"I am extremely excited to be working with Lionsgate and the Erwin Bros. to bring this story to life on the big screen, in hopes of encouraging all who see it to never stop believing in themselves and what God can do with them!” Warner said in his own statement.

Warner, 48, started his NFL career with the St. Louis Rams in 1998 but he was a member of the Green Bay Packers practice squad in 1994. After spending time in the Arena Football League, Warner was able to get back in the NFL with the Rams and his career took off in 1999. He replaced an injured Trent Green and he led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. He won the MVP that year and he was also named Super Bowl MVP.

Warner also spent time with the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals and he led the Cardinals to a Super Bowl appearance in 2008. Overall, Warner played in three Super Bowls, won two MVP awards and he was named to the Pro Bowl four times.