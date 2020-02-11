Aaron Hernandez's Cellmate Claims Patriots Star Was 'Infatuated' With Street Life

Following the release of multiple documentaries – and a book – about Aaron Hernandez, there have been several questions about his life and choices made prior to his death. His former cellmate, Kyle Kennedy, has provided some surprising details as part of a REELZ documentary, Killing Fields. He said that Hernandez was "infatuated" with street life.

"We would talk all day about guns, robbery, and murder. That was our choice of topic," Kennedy said in a brief clip from the documentary. "He was infatuated with that stuff as a kid growing up. The thing is, me and him grew up the same. Always had what we needed. We seeked [sic] the street life, the gang life. We always went looking for it."

Kennedy also drew attention prior to the release of the documentaries by saying that the former tight end had reportedly killed a fourth person. Hernandez had been convicted of the murder of Odin Lloyd, but he was a suspect of a double homicide from 2012. He was ultimately acquitted of allegedly murdering two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, in Boston.

“[Aaron] always used to tell me he had four murders. He would just always, all the time joke around saying ‘I got four bodies,'" Kennedy said during interviews for the REELZ documentary and the book, Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields. However, he did not know the identity of the fourth victim. Kennedy told Howard that Hernandez would never give him a name.

Following Hernandez's death by suicide in 2017, there have been a multitude of questions about his life, the decision to murder Lloyd, and his medical history. Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez provided one glimpse to viewers on Netflix while Killing Fields added more details to those with REELZ.

The receptions have not all been positive to these series. Some figures that were close to Hernandez have even cast doubt on the documentaries. Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who was a teammate of Hernandez at the University of Florida, said that Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is "bulls–t."

"It's all bulls–t," Pouncey said, per TMZ Sports. "Me and Mike Pouncey ain't on it, Shayanna [Jenkins] ain't on it doing the documentary. Don't believe it."

Pouncey also talked about Herandez's sexual preferences being a prominent topic in the documentary. He said that it would not have affected him, but Pouncey also said that "there ain't no truth to it."

