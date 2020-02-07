Kobe Bryant Memorial Has Fans Noticing Significance of Event Date, and They're Emotional

Fans are struggling to contain their emotions after Kobe Bryant's public memorial was confirmed to take place on Feb. 24, a date that holds deeper meaning. The date, which in numerical form stands as "2/24," not only pays pays tribute to Bryant's retired jersey number 24, one of two numbers he played under for the Los Angeles Lakers, but also to his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, whose number 2 jersey was recently retired by her Mamba Academy basketball team.

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight the chosen date was no coincidence.

"There was conversations about possibly having the ceremony at the LA Coliseum to fit more people, but ultimately the Staples Center made the most sense as it was such a big part of Kobe's life," the source told the outlet. "The date being the 24th was a decision to coincide with his jersey number as well. The day will be a way for LA to celebrate a man that meant so much to the city."

Set to take place at the Staples Center, known as "The House that Kobe Built," additional information for the memorial has not yet been announced, though it is expected that seats will be very limited.

