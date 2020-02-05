Vanessa Bryant's Portrait Photo of Late Lakers Icon Kobe Sparks Emotional Response From Fans

Vanessa Bryant is mourning the loss of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna as they were both killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with seven other victims. On Instagram, Bryant has been paying tribute to the victims of the crash and thanking the fans for their support through this difficult time.

On Wednesday, Bryant posted a portrait photo of Kobe with a tender message: "#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband Miss you saying, 'Bonjourno principessa/reina.'"

Kobe and Bryant first met in 1999 on the set of a music video and they were married in 2001. The couple had four kids and once Kobe retired from the NBA, his focus was on his family along with other projects. Before the helicopter crash, Kobe and Gianna were heading to the Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament.

