Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade: Car Crashes Through Barriers in Apparent Chase, 2 in Custody

As the Kansas City Chiefs were getting ready for their Super Bowl parade, police had to chase down a person who was driving their vehicle along the parade route on Wednesday morning according to KSHB TV. The police were able to chase down the vehicle very quickly and two people were then taken into custody.

The car was towed from the scene at the conclusion of the chase and the police reported driver impairment may have been a factor.

Oh my god a car flew threw the barriers ON THE KC PARADE ROUTE and a chase ensued down the route, hope nobody got hurt pic.twitter.com/cG54Y3oUf5 — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) February 5, 2020

This story is developing.