Dog the Bounty Hunter's Rumored Girlfriend Moon Angell Is Super Pumped About the Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman's rumored girlfriend Moon Angell is super pumped about the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, and she has been sharing her excitement on Instagram. In a series of posts, Angell shared multiple pictures and videos celebrating the teams victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. In one post, Angell shared a video of Chiefs star player Patrick Mahomes, writing in the caption, GOOOOO CHIEFS SUPPPPPER BOWWWWLLLLL BAYBAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY #2020 #chiefskingdom #nfl #football #15 #54 #kansas #kansascity #chiefs."

In another post, she shared a photo of one of the Chiefs players sliding through layers upon layers of red, white, and yellow confetti that dropped onto the field after the team's win.

"BURRIED IN WINNER #chiefskingdom #superbowl #football #nfl #champions #chiefs #confetti #slide #2020," she wrote in the post on that caption.

Other users have since been commenting on Angell's posts, with one saying, "My husband has waited all his life for that day. Loves the Chiefs!"

"I love that kid. He will be a legend in football," another user said, referring to Mahomes, while one last user called the win "well deserved."

While Chapman and Angell have publicly defined the nature of their relationship as not "romantic," the pair did confirm that they are "intimate." During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Angell confirmed that she and Chapman do have an "intimate relationship, saying, "It has to be intimate. Because there’s a lot of powerful things going on with Dog."

Additionally, Chapman told Dr. Oz that Angell has been an incredible emotional support for him since his wife, Beth, died in 2019. "Well, I couldn’t stop crying," he said. "I'm Apache, I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left — Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought, I just need one drink a water."

Dr. Oz then asked Chapman: "You were going to commit suicide?" to which the reality star replied, "Oh, yeah," then adding how he credits Angell for being "rough" and pulling him out of his depressive state.