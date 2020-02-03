Super Bowl 2020: Google Leaves Fans Crying With Their Big Game Ad

Of all the Super Bowl commercials that aired this year, none had the raw emotional impact of the Google ad. Google introduced viewers to several features of its Voice Assistant technology, all through the sad story of a widower. On a day set aside for football and celebrations, many were not prepared.

Google had fans tearing up over their beer and hot wings at Super Bowl parties all over the country on Sunday. Their ad showed a screen in action, with an old man in voice-over interacting with it through Google Voice Assistant.

Google Voice Assistant is the company's answer to Siri on Apple products, Alexa on Amazon products, Cortana on Microsoft systems and other voice-activated computer services. It can be accessed through dedicated devices, on smart phones, TVs, computers, cars and just about anywhere else.

y’all google super bowl commercial got me in tears 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/7vk5mBoRLc — 𝓷𝓪𝓮 ⁷ (@lovelykookieeee) February 3, 2020

On Sunday, the world learned what it can do, and how far its help can be taken. Google's ad at Super Bowl LIV introduced viewers to Loretta, and her mourning husband. The commercial struck a chord will all kinds of people for all kinds of reasons, and almost of all of them found themselves weepy.

Here's a look at social media's response to Google and Loretta.