Beyonce Pays Tribute to 'Beloved' Kobe and Gianna Bryant: 'You Are Deeply Missed'

Beyoncé is the latest in a growing number of celebrities to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant after the athlete died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with eight other victims, one of whom was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. On Wednesday night, Beyoncé shared an Instagram post of Bryant and Gianna sitting courtside at a basketball game, Bryant kissing the top of his daughter's head as she laughed.

"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens," Beyoncé wrote. "You are deeply missed beloved Kobe."

Prior to that, the singer shared a photo of Gianna standing outside and smiling widely in front of a colorful backdrop of flowers and greenery. She also posted the same photo of Bryant as a child that the NBA player had been using as his Instagram profile photo and did not caption either upload.

Bryant and Gianna leave behind Bryant's wife, Vanessa, and three of their daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. The other victims of the crash included Gianna's basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli's parents John and Keri Altobelli, Chester's mom Sarah Chester, girls' basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

On Wednesday, Vanessa spoke out in an emotional Instagram post in which she wrote that "there aren't enough words to describe our pain right now."

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time," she wrote alongside a family photo. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately."

"There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now," Vanessa's post continued. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."

