ABC Reporter Suspended Over Major Mistake in Kobe Bryant Crash Report

Matt Gutman, the chief national correspondent for ABC News, has been suspended by the network for reporting that all of Kobe Bryant's children were on the helicopter that crashed that took the life of the former Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year old daughter Gianna according to Page Six. Before Gianna's death was confirmed, Gutman reported on live television that Bryant's other three daughters - Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months were on the helicopter also. He later corrected the mistake and took to Twitter to apologize.

"Today I inaccurately reported it was believed that four of Kobe Bryant's children were on board that flight," he wrote. "That is incorrect. I apologize to Kobe's family, friends and our viewers."

An ABC News representative confirmed the suspension to the Los Angeles Times: "Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism. As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman's initial reporting was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards."

"We are in the business of holding people accountable," Gutman added. "And I hold myself accountable for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologize to the Bryant family for this wrenching loss and any additional anguish my report caused."

When Gutman apologized on Twitter, he received mixed reactions from Twitter users.

"I honestly hope you never find a 'reporting' job ever again," one person wrote. "And that's the nicest thing I have to say to you."

"People make mistakes all the time," another person wrote. That was so lowdown for ABC to suspend u. Yet they keep Meghan McCain on The View, after all her outburst and false information. not to mention her rudeness."

"Major props to you on your transparency to tweet this," another Twitter user added. "In a situation where you could have simply not addressed your inaccuracy you did. This should be the standard for news in this situation."

"I respect the absence of excuses and your apology but today needs to be a lesson to the entire media," a fourth person stated. "The media in this situation collectively did a HORRIBLE, embarrassing job of getting facts right rather than getting them first. This is why people do (not) trust media."

Bryant and Gianna were two of the nine victims in the crash that happened outside the Los Angeles area. The helicopter was heading to Bryant's Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament.