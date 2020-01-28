Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals Profound Revelation He Had After Father Rocky's Death

Losing a loved one is never easy, and Dwayne Johnson faced this fact recently when his father, Rocky Johnson, died. Days later, however, the wrestler formerly known as The Rock appears to be at peace. Johnson was asked about this during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and he responded by revealing a profound revelation that he had the night his father died.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 27, 2020 at 7:21am PST

Winfrey asked Johnson if he felt that he now had a new angel to call by name. Her reasoning was that it's possible to feel the loved one in spirit in ways that you couldn't in flesh because of the density. She wanted to know if Johnson has reached that point so soon after his father died.

"I love that you said that," Johnson said during the interview. "I feel like the day he died, that night I went to bed, and I felt so grateful and moved. Like emotionally, like mana and energy because I realized 'like wow, I have a new relationship with you.'"

As Johnson continued to explain, he now has a clean slate with his father. There is no anger that comes with the physical body, and there is no regret. He has a new relationship and loves that Winfrey described it in such a manner.

"Now I'll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it's time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish," Johnson wrote on Instagram after his father died. The former wrestler was in pain after his father had been ripped away so fast and without warning, but he knew that the pain was temporary and that it would ultimately pass.

The time since his father's death has helped ease some of the pain, but Johnson has also explained that he now sees Rocky in a different way. He has an entirely new connection that was not possible before, and he is grateful for this clean slate.

Rocky is gone, but Johnson will carry his mana with him forever as he aims to be the best possible father and husband. As he wrote in the caption of a photo of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, "love is forever." This remains true with the relationship between Johnson and his father.

(Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Oprah)