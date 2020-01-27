See the Front Page of the 'L.A. Times' After the Death of Kobe Bryant

Newspapers across the world are paying tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant following his death at the age of 41, with the front page of the Los Angeles Times baring Bryant's image and a special section remembering the retired player. Bryant had played two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 2016. He and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a Calabasas, California helicopter crash Sunday morning.

"He joined the Lakers when he was 17. At 25, he faced a sexual assault charge that threatened his marriage, career and reputation. But by the time he retired, he had won five NBA championships," the paper reads. "He was the NBA Finals MVP twice and league MVP once. He won two Olympic gold medals. He scored 81 points in one game. He scored 60 points in his final game. He stayed in Los Angeles for his entire 20-year career. The Lakers retired not one, but two of his numbers. He founded Granity Studios and won an Academy Award. He became known as the devoted father of four daughters. He loved a city that loved him back. Kobe Bryant is dead at age 41."

"Just to see the joy he played the game with, the joy he brought to fans, was pretty remarkable," Jerry West is quoted as saying in the Los Angeles Times' obituary for Bryant. "You don't get players of that skill and that caliber that are able to do those things and bring joy."

The Times' remembrance of Bryant is being met with tributes from fans on social media as well.

"Never was a [Lakers] fan but always a big fan of this great athlete and human being...safe journey, chief…[RIP]," wrote one.

"We lost a great one today and his beautiful young daughter," added a second. "Thinking of Vanessa, the three daughters, the others that lost their lives, their families, with much love, gratitude and our prayers."

"Rest on [Kobe Bryant] and my condolences to the wife and the entire family," wrote another.

Along with Bryant, family members have also confirmed the deaths of Orange Coast college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli, and daughter Alyssa Altobelli, as well as girls basketball coach Christina Mauser. The identities of the remaining three victims have not been confirmed and a cause for the crash is currently under investigation.