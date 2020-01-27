Kobe Bryant Fans Take to His Final Tweet in Shock After His Sudden Death

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's final tweet was a message for LeBron James, who passed him on the list of the NBA's all-time leading scorers Saturday night. The tweet has since become a venue for fans to share their condolences following Bryant's death on Sunday. The 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

"Continuing to move the game forward [James]," Bryant tweeted. "Much respect my brother."

Bryant included a flexing arm emoji and "33,644," a reference to his own point total. After Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, James' own point total sits at 33,655.

"Thank you for showing me how to pursue my dreams with single-minded focus and dedication," one Lakers fan wrote on Twitter. "I didn't have an older brother and looked up to you as one. Thank you for everything."

"Rest In Peace Kobe the world is speechless we are heart broken... prayers to your family your wife your daughters," another fan wrote, adding crying and heartbroken emojis.

"This hits deep," one Twitter user wrote. "I don't know sports, but I understand a mammoth of a man when I see one. Thank you for everything."

"We miss you," another chimed in. "Thank you for your legacy, mamba mentality, and everything you did and stood for."

Bryant and his daughter were on their way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice when his private helicopter crashed just before 10 a.m. PT. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department later confirmed there were six other people on board, and there were no survivors.

Although officials have not confirmed the identity of the other victims, family members said Orange Coast college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and daughter Alyssa Altobelli died in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Sources told TMZ Sports that the foggy conditions may have had a role, noting that the LAPD itself grounded its air support Sunday morning due to fog.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his numbers 8 and 24 were retired after his final game in 2016. He won five NBA championships with the Lakers, and won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

"I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe's and Gianna's passing," Michael Jordan said in a statement Sunday. "Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. I loved Kobe - he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much."

"He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force," Jordan continued. "Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply - and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world."

Photo credit: Getty Imges