Hillary Clinton Reacts to Kobe Bryant's Sudden Death: An 'Incredible Loss in Every Way'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is "heartbroken" by the sudden passing of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant. Speaking with TMZ, Clinton recalled her shock when she learned the news that Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed Sunday after his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

"It's tragic. It's beyond tragic," Clinton told the outlet, stating that she "just couldn’t believe it" when she first learned of the news, which broke Sunday afternoon.

"I just couldn't believe it. I absolutely was stunned, and then obviously we got on our phones, and I'm heartbroken about this," she added. "It's horrible. What an incredible loss in every way."

Clinton joins the growing number of political figures paying tribute to the late NBA legend, whose abrupt passing has sent shockwaves throughout the world.

"Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all those who died in today's helicopter crash," former President Bill Clinton said in a statement with his wife, Hillary. "Kobe brought excitement and joy to basketball fans not just in Los Angeles, but all over the U.S. and around the world. He was also a leader off the court, including in his advocacy for young people, especially the vulnerable and homeless — a passion I saw firsthand when I joined him and Vanessa for the opening of a housing project they and their foundation supported. Kobe Bryant lived a very large life in a very short time. But above all, he loved his family. Our prayers are with Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and all those who lost loved ones today."

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act," former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter. "To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."

"Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California," President Donald Trump shared. "That is terrible news!"

Bryant and eight others were killed in the crash. The other victims include his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who herself was a promising young basketball player, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, girls basketball coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her middle school aged daughter Payton, and pilot Ara Zobayan.