Woman Almost Dies During Sex From a Ruptured Ovarian Cyst

After six months away from her husband, a Chinese woman almost died during sex when an ovarian cyst ruptured and caused internal bleeding.

According to The Sun, Xiao Qing was rushed to the hospital in Changsha, the capital of central China’s Hunan province, with severe abdominal pain, where scans revealed she’d ruptured an ovarian cyst and lost 40 percent of her blood supply. She was unaware she had the cyst.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Doctor Huang Wei, from Hunan Provincial People’s Hospital, told The Sun, “Had she come a little later, her life would have been in serious danger.”

Qing, who works out of town, said that she hadn’t seen her husband, Xiao Dong, in six months — so the reunited couple was eager to get down to business.

Qing is expected to make a full recovery.

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs or pockets either in the ovary or on its surface, according to Mayo Clinic. And while most are harmless and go away after a few months, a large ovarian cyst (especially one that has ruptured) can cause pelvic pain, pain during sex, abdominal pain, and bloating.

Seek medical attention immediately if you experience sudden, severe abdominal pain or have pain with a fever or vomiting.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock