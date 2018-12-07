7 Easy Things Women Can Do in Bed That Drive Men Wild

There are the obvious acts of flirting and pleasure, but sometimes ladies can turn up the passion without knowing it! And whether those little actions lead to a night of steamy sex or a romantic cuddle session, he’s sure to have a smile on his face at the end of the night.

Want to see these easy actions that’ll ensure you’re the star of his dreams every night? Keep reading to see them all, then give them a try one by one!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Inch your body closer, even when you’re already cuddling.

If you are nighttime cuddlers, pulling his body in closer or wiggling your body into his is the perfect little request for attention. As a couple, this shows your comfort level and it lets him know you trust him as your protector.

Even if this closeness doesn’t lead to anything sexual, it’s a solid way to bond and enhance intimacy in your relationship.

Give him a scratch.

When you’re in the mood for sex, surprise him by easing your hand under his shirt as if you just want to cuddle, then scratch your fingers (with moderate pressure) down his torso. This spontaneous sensation is enough to make him lose his breath!

From here, he’ll love if you get on top and nibble on his neck, continuing the scratching move a few times to tease him before some oral action.

Compliment his smell.

When you share a bed together, he can definitely smell the natural scent you leave behind on the pillow. This is certainly enough to drive him wild, but it’s the perfect opportunity to let him know you feel the same!

Something as simple as, “I love that your pillow smells just like you,” can turn up the heat as you’re both aware and appreciative of the other’s company in the bedroom.

Arch your back while spooning… or just spooning in general.

When you’re in this cuddly position, pressing your booty back to tease him is an instant turn-on. He’s probably already been thinking about sex while spooning, but this lets him know you’re up for a romp between the sheets, too.

If you’re comfortable, try staying in this position for sex! It’ll slow things down and keep your night of love intimate. Neither of you will ever look at spooning the same way again.

Put on a scented lotion.

When you’re feeling frisky, put your (or his) favorite scented lotion on your hands and legs. He’ll come to associate the fragrance with your nights of passion, and any time he smells it on you will become a trip down sexual memory lane.

Drive him wild by wear the same scented lotion out for a date night. It’s the perfect tease for what’s to come later in the evening for the two of you.

Sleep naked.

Health benefits aside, sleeping naked with your guy is the ultimate sexy act you can do every night in the bedroom. Talk about giving him something to dream about!

When you—or both of you—strip off your clothes for bed, it’s a mutual understanding of your candidness as partners. On the flip side, it’s also a sexy turn-on and gets you one step closer to a sexy evening ahead.

Whisper sweet nothings.

More than sexual encounters in the bedroom, your man just wants to know how much he’s appreciated by you. Make a habit of telling him exactly how you feel about him before bed to end every day of your relationship on a good note.

Exchange a ‘reason why I love you today’ before you lay your heads down each night. It may sound cheesy, but the overwhelming feeling of love you show him each day is what’ll truly drive him wild.