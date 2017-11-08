100 People Reveal the Weirdest Places They’ve Had Sex

For most couples, the bedroom is the go-to destination for sex. However, others have found that changing up the setting can add an unexpected dimension to their lovemaking experiences. In a video for YouTube channel The Cut, 100 participants were asked: "Where's the weirdest place you've had sex?" The answers ranged from a variety of odd locations including "in an antique shop" and "in a baseball dugout." MORE: These 11 Celebrity Couples' Sex Confessions Are a Mix of TMI and Sheer Perfection The most common response from the participants was the most bizarre place they have had sex is "in the car." Several of the people featured in the video even revealed that they have never had sex at all. Arguably the most outrageous response was one person who said that they had sex in a church. Check out the video above to hear more about the strangest places people have had sex. In case you're wondering how to talk your partner into doing the deed in a crazy location, or any other fantasy of yours, you may want to learn some of the best ways to have a conversation with your significant other about sex. Keep scrolling to check out 21 fun and sexy questions to ask your partner that will help in getting to know each other's sexual desires.

Fun and Sexy Questions for Your Partner 1. Have you ever skinny dipped with a group? Splish splash! Did anyone catch a glimpse above water? 2. What's your favorite part of my body? Take this up a notch by having your partner touch it rather than say it. 3. What kind of outfit would look best on me? "You look beautiful in everything," is not an acceptable answer. Make him imagine you in something sexy and describe every detail. 4. Do you think you're a good kisser? If they say yes, their confidence will be super sexy. If their answer sounds a little unsure, spend a few minutes reassuring them you love the way they kiss you... all over, if you want. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Fun and Sexy Questions for Your Partner (cont.) 5. Where do you like being touched the most? Show, don't tell. Grab each other's hands and guide them to your sensitive spots! 6. How often do you touch yourself in a week? What's on your mind during solo time? Don't be shy! Here's how your masturbation habits stack up to others—frequency and top fantasies included. 7. How old were you when you lost your virginity? Share as many ~awkward~ details as you both see fit. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Fun and Sexy Questions for Your Partner (cont.) 8. Where is the strangest place you've ever had sex? The car, clothing store dressing room, the closet? 9. Where would you love to have sex? Keep a list of the ones you'd like to cross off that bucket list together.Just don't get caught like Kurt and Goldie! 10. What's the ultimate role play for you? Never underestimate the explosive power of a good sexy game in the bedroom. (Here are eight!) 11. What turns you on almost instantly? We all have that one little thing that gets our gears going. Learn your partner's answer and never forget it. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Fun and Sexy Questions for Your Partner (cont.) 12. What celebrity do you think would be the best in bed? Does your celeb #MCM or #WCW make the list of top stars people want to sleep with? Find out. 13. How do you feel about bringing toys into the bedroom? If you both give a thumbs up, here's a weird one to try. If it's a no-go, ease in with the tamest of toys: a pillow! 14. Have you ever bragged to your friends about me? Pinky swear you won't get mad before you both answer honestly. Remember, dishing about your hot sex life is a compliment! (Photo: Shutterstock)