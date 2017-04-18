This Eggplant Emoji Vibrator Is About to Turn Sexting up a Notch

👉👌 A post shared by Emojibator (@emojibator) on Mar 11, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

Everyone knows what’s up when they see the eggplant emoji dropped into a conversation and now the beloved emoji has come to life to fulfill its truest purpose.

Thanks to the superheroes behind the Emojibator, there is now an eggplant-shaped vibrator inspired by that hardest working of emojis.

The sex toy is waterproof and comes with 10 vibration settings.

“I wanted to surprise people but then I realized that an eggplant emoji vibrator not only had the ability to get people talking about sex, but the potential to destigmatize masturbation, especially in the U.S.,” Emojibator CEO Jamie Jandler told Huffington Post of his decision to launch a line of products designed for the digital age.

While the eggplant emoji is arguably the cheekiest of the emojis, other than the peach for obvious reasons, it does have a spicy contender in real life.

Emojibator also makes a chili pepper-shaped vibrator that is quickly surpassing its more bland neighbor.

“We’ve actually heard more and more that the chili pepper is the preferred stimulator,” Jandler said. “It’s curved shape and flexible tip allow for increased pleasure.”

There’s only one thing left to say about that: 🍆 👍.

