This Bar Has a Secret Drink Order for Women Who Are in Trouble

A restaurant and bar in St. Petersburg, FL is doing everything they can to assure their female customers are safe, Scary Mommy reports. In today’s society, women go out on dates with complete strangers with the help of dating apps such as Tinder and Plenty of Fish. This could lead to potentially unsafe situations.

Because of that, The Iberian Rooster tells women to go to the bar and order an “Angel Shot” if they are feeling uncomfortable or not safe.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, a sign in the restaurant’s women’s restroom asks, “Are you on a date that isn’t going well? Is your Tinder or Plenty of Fish date not who they said they were on their profile? Do you feel unsafe, or even just a tad bit weird?”

The sign then tells women how to order their drink. If they order it neat, a bartender will escort them to their car. If they order it with ice, a bartender will call an Uber or taxi. Order it with lime and the bartender will call the police.

“The goal for this place was to be a safe place where people can go on a romantic date,” Iberian Rooster owner Russell Andrade said. “We don’t want someone else to ruin a good a time.”

A similar Lincolnshire Rape Crisis’ poster telling women to “Ask for Angela” inspired the “angel shot” policy.

Due to the publicity of the Iberian Rooster’s poster, the establishment will be changing the name of the shot and plan to do that occasionally to assure it remains a secret.

