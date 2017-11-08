10 Ways to Get Your Man in the Mood Immediately

Let’s be real: When it comes to things that make guys horny, the list goes on and on. Naked people, pictures of naked people, being touched by a naked person and actually being naked top the list. Hey, men are visual creatures, so we expect that.

But there are a few unexpected things that make men irrationally horny — like hearing a certain song or slipping into freshly laundered sheets at night.

And while it admittedly doesn’t take a whole lot for any red-blooded man to get in the mood, simply saying “Hey, let’s get naked” doesn’t work for everyone. So if you’re ready to play seductress to your man, one of these sexy methods will surely do the trick.

A whiff of your perfume

Smell is the strongest sense linked to your memory. The olfactory bulb, which sends smells from your nose up to your brain, is part of the brain’s limbic system which is closely associated with memory — meaning any random smell can bring up old forgotten memories.

Translation? That perfume you’ve been wearing since college isn’t just your trademark scent — it’s also a reminder of every time you and your guy have hooked up. Call it a combination of all the fun romps between the two of you — or maybe a strong whiff reminded him of a particularly hot sex sesh. Either way, flaunting that perfume around him will surely turn him on.

Wearing that red dress

As it turns out, we’re seeing red on Valentine’s Day for a reason. Not only does the color red make for adorable V-Day hearts, decorations and (most importantly) desserts, but studies also show that it’s the color most closely associated with arousal.

So remember that red lingerie your man went wild over? Besides you looking fab in it, the red hue gave your guy a subtle subconscious nudge to put his hands all over you. Try wearing a red dress on your next date night and just see how long it takes to hit the sheets.

Hot peppers

Sure, you might know that foods like strawberries, chocolate and oysters act as aphrodisiacs, but did you know stranger foods like hot peppers, asparagus, figs and pomegranates can also turn him on?

Even coffee, avocado and watermelon can increase his (or your) libido. Next time you’re cooking your guy a romantic dinner, stock it with aphrodisiacs and see if the science holds true — we’re betting it will.

Tickle fights

There’s a reason tickle fights on lazy Sunday mornings turn into a heart-racing hook-up. It’s technically a fetish called knismolagnia — and an incredibly common one at that.

If your guy enjoys being tickled pink, then you may have found the gateway to your next orgasm. After all, tickling encourages your hands to explore your partner’s body, so what are you waiting for?

Making him laugh

Especially if your man is a funny guy, being able to make him laugh could be a huge way to put him in the mood. Laughter breaks down barriers, bringing the two of you closer together and making the situation ten times more intimate.

Wearing his clothes

Slip on his dress shirt in the middle of the night when you get up to use the restroom or throw on his T-shirt in the morning before breakfast. Seeing your post-sex glow in his clothes does wonders for his ego.

Fear

You’ve heard of the fear boner, but never knew what to believe about it. Science proves that being in a frightened state to the point of arousal is indeed possible — but that’s not to say you should start jumping out at your partner from behind corners.

It’s more of a “misattribution of arousal” where certain elements that are also common in arousal (like shortness of breath and a rise of blood pressure) make his brain decide that he’s horny instead of scared.

Scratching his back

Similar to tickling, a good back scratch can put your guy in the mood for a good old romp in the hay. Chances are you know that feeling just as well! Next time you’re having trouble drifting off to sleep, give him a back scratch — that satisfied feeling after the resulting hookup should send you right to dreamland.

Clean sheets

If you love sliding into a freshly made bed, you’re not alone. A U.K. survey found that both men and women find freshly laundered sheets to be a turn-on. Perhaps that could explain the appeal with hotel sex?

A certain song

Just like how your sense of smell can bring back memories, hearing a certain song can do the same. Do the two of you have a baby-making playlist? Break it out next time you’re in the mood. Do you know the song he lost his virginity to? Excite his senses with it. We’re confident you can take it from there.

