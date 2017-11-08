14 People Share the Weird Ways Weight Loss Changed Their Sex Lives

When you lose weight, you transform more than your waistline. Your blood pressure lowers, you gain energy, and your sex life can do a 180-degree shift.

It isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of diet and exercise, but losing fat can have a profound effect on your life between the sheets. From becoming chronically horny to losing all signs of a libido, you never know what your weight loss will bring in the sex department.

To decode some of these side effects for sex, Redditors answered some candid questions related to their experience in losing weight or being intimate with someone who had shed major pounds.

Your sex life becomes incredible:

One thread explored a serious advantage of sex after weight loss: stamina.

1. “I recently lost 40 lbs and my husband has lost 25 lbs. We both had been injured before starting our diets, so we hadn’t done anything sexually for a few weeks. The first time we, um, er, got busy, it was mindblowing. Seriously, we had fabulous sex. It was quite surprising for both of us, and a hell of a motivation.”

2. “There are advantages. Stamina is the biggest one. Not being out of breath, but there is a physiological benefit too. For guys losing weight, the loss of fat around the base of the penis means it will stick out further. Yes, losing weight for a guy makes his package longer. And for women, losing fat around the pubis allows for deeper penetration… As you lose weight sex just keeps getting better and better.”

Some things get tougher:

In another post, some people admitted that dropping pounds led to some changes in what turned them on.

3. “Since losing ~55 lbs (on purpose), I no longer enjoy when my partner fingers me. Sex still feels good but fingering feels nonsexual, or even painful. So, overall my sexual satisfaction has gone down, because now the only acts I really find enjoyable are PiV and blowjobs… I just miss how he used to make me squirm on his fingers.

Also, I’ve noticed that parts of my body that used to be really erogenous have gotten so sensitive that it tickles and hurts when he touches them, and doesn’t feel sexual. For example, he used to nibble along my lower ribs, and it really would turn me on. Now, it tickles in a painful way. He also used to nibble and kiss the insides of my thighs, but that also hurts and tickles. He still does it sometimes to torture me, which can be fun, but it doesn’t make me feel good like it used to.”

4. “I have recently dropped 40lbs and now my body has changed. I used to be able to get myself off within minutes, and now it takes me upwards of 15-20 minutes. I also haven’t been able to orgasm from anything with my husband.”

Your libido can get out of whack:

Counter to others, some users shared that their libido tanked after they cleaned up their diets.

5. “I’m down just 15 pounds and have a long road ahead of me, but I am feeling better already. My blood pressure has lowered and I don’t get winded walking up a flight of stairs. I’m feeling great! So much much better than before. But there is just one thing that has changed that I’m not too pleased with… my libido has drastically decreased.

I went from having random erections, morning wood, and healthy arousal to having just a small fraction of the interest in sex that I had before. Before I was ready to go any time, now I rarely feel horny. I can get an erection, but it doesn’t just happen. And when I do get an erection it’s about 75% strength most of the time and I don’t feel very sensitive. As a 23 year old guy, this kind of freaks me out a little bit (Ok, a lot).

I noticed this around the time I started my cut and eating healthy, unprocessed foods (early December).”

6. “I (23F) have read that being in caloric deficit lowers sex drive, and it’s held absolutely true for me over 4-5 months. When I’m at a consistent deficit, my sex drive goes way down. And i eat a lot of fat and meat even while on a deficit. When I take a break and eat at maintenance, it’s back to normal. I’m pretty sure this is common.”

Women’s boobs change:

You’ve probably seen or heard that major weight loss transforms the breasts, but some who’ve experienced it say that it takes a major toll on your confidence in the bedroom.

7. “In just a year I went from being 230 pounds (at 5’8) to now a bit over 120. So while people hit on me because they think I’m attractive when I’m wearing clothes, naked its a whole different story. Through a lot of strength training, I’ve managed to tighten up the skin on my stomach and upper thighs, but I have stretch marks ALL OVER MY BODY. Like even on my arms. I have stretch marks on my belly that are six inches long–I will never be able to wear a bikini.

In addition, my boobs look DEFLATED, and are too covered in stretch marks. I feel like a total fraud, like I’m leading guys on all the time, and I haven’t let anyone see me naked. I’ve just started seeing this guy (about 4 weeks now) and he doesn’t know that I used to be fat and that I have this problem. I don’t know how to tell him either. He really is the sweetest guy, but would he be interested in me if he knew the truth – I’m too scared to find out… Honestly, I don’t even think a guy could maintain an erection if they saw my body.”

8. “I’ve also lost a lot of weight over the past year, so I have stretch marks on my stomach, hips and thighs. My boobs are also a bit more pancake-y than they used to be, also with stretch marks. It used to bother me, but then I realised, actually stretch marks happen to everyone and that they’re really just another reminder of the incredible progress that I’ve made over the past year. Now I’m pretty proud of them.

Still, I was terrified that the first time my boyfriend saw me naked he would be turned off. But he didn’t mention it then, or ever since we started having sex. I’m certain he’s noticed them, but it’s clear that it’s not an issue for him because he constantly tells me how hot I am. If he asked, I wouldn’t hesitate saying ‘yeah I used to be fat but I worked hard and I still do, and that’s just what happened.’”

You sometimes have to get creative:

Loose skin can make some people feel self-conscious being naked with a partner after weight loss, so they have to resort to new methods to keep an active love life.

9. “I had two large baby boys that I love to death but stretched my tummy WAY out. Lost the weight but my tummy still just kinda hangs. I wear cute sexy little slips that cover my tummy. It helps a lot in the bedroom when your feeling so self-conscious about your body to be able to cover up a little. It’s helped me to be able to relax and enjoy my husband.”

10. “I lost 75 lbs 5 years ago (and was fat my whole life, including my pregnancy, before that). The extra skin got better but it’s still very bad, and I can’t afford surgery.

Things that help me: negligees that cover my stomach and are loose. Some people have suggested shapewear, I find it makes skin roll out the edges which doesn’t make me feel sexy naked at all.

Lower lights: not off, but not bright, either. I have an attached bathroom, I like having that light on but the bedroom off.

Positions that don’t put my stomach in line of sight: Getting on top completely naked for me is totally unsexy. I’m just too self conscious to enjoy it at all. Knees on chest or doggie style make me much more comfortable.”

You can get super horny:

And though this sounds like the ultimate perk, some users found that their urges were sent in to overdrive post-weight loss.

11. “I used to be about 60 pounds heavier than I am now and through a lot of hard work I lost that weight and I am now very fit. As I had always had trouble attracting women at my former weight I have had much more success the past few years. Unfortunately it turned me into a bit of a man whore and I made some really bad decisions. I have feared that I transferred the addiction of food to sex.”

12. “My husband lost a bunch of weight since he started a new job. (we never had a problem with sex…ever.) But as he loses the weight i can see him coming out of his shell a little more. He likes being playful when we are out and his confidence is a giant turn on for me. He was super hot from day one, but now that HE isn’t ashamed of his appearance, we have become the couple people idolize.”

You gain serious self-confidence:

And while some feel more self-conscious after shedding pounds, others say they gained a whole new sense of confidence from their new bodies.

13. “I went down about 35 pounds and put quite a bit of muscle on my frame over the course of a year. I started to lose the weight initially because I was concerned about my long-term health and it slowly evolved into more aesthetic goals, so I am certainly more aware of my body now than I was then. My sex life improved enormously. I became more confident in myself which attracted more women which in turn has made me more confident.”

14. “I’m fat. I’m also really comfortable in my own skin. I walk around naked, and I love it when my SO squeezes on any and all of my bits. I’ve done webcam modeling and other sex work. I found that my confidence always made me sexier. My confidence doesn’t come with the fact that I have a perfect body. It comes from how I feel with myself as a whole. My partners look at me and see sexy. I feel sexy.

It wasn’t always the case. When I was younger I used to feel I needed to lose weight to attract people. But the idea of losing weight made me anxious and angry. I had a real problem with sugar, and I couldn’t imagine cutting it out of my life Just to satisfy someone else’s vision of what I should look like. I’d lose 50 pounds, get depressed, and start binging that sweet, sweet sugar. The weight would come back. I gave up on losing weight, and started recognizing that people were attracted to me even being fat.

I’m currently in an amazing relationship, and I have given up most forms of sugar. I watch what I eat, and I get more fit every day. I was only able to do this when I decided to lose weight for my health. I want to live a long, healthy, happy life with my partner… You should begin to view your body with love and recognize that you are sexy as you are. Losing weight will make your body appeal to a broader group of the population and make you more confident, but you should start building that confidence now. It will make keeping the weight off much easier.”