Man Gets Penis Stuck in Weight Plate at the Gym, Faces Brutal Consequences

You know that feeling you get when you walk into a new gym for the first time, feeling like a newbie and unsure how half the machines work? At least you know not to shove your private parts through the weight plate.

It seems like common sense, but it didn’t stop one man from jamming his business inside a 5.5-pound weight.

A man in Worms, Germany had to be rescued by the fire department after he stuck his penis inside the weight and couldn’t get it out, according to a news report from FOX 32. The Feuerwehr Worms Fire Department says it took emergency responders three hours to remove the weight from his manhood.

When it wouldn’t just pull off, first responders had to break the iron weight into five pieces to free the man from his predicament. They used a grinder (which is used to cut people out of vehicles after serious car accidents) and a hydraulic saw to remove the round weight. Hopefully having power tools and a team of firefighters near his junk for hours taught the culprit a lesson.

Luckily for him, the gym-goer’s name has been withheld from the reports. It also isn’t clear whether the man was seriously trying to tug one out with the use of the weight or if it was a practical joke gone wrong. Let’s hope for the latter, though neither option seems like a particularly good excuse.

And just to be clear, the fire department concluded their post about the incident by writing (in German) “Don’t imitate such actions!” Just in case you needed a reminder.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we’ve gotten wind of the need for emergency crews and grinders to get a man out of a bizarre situation down there.

Another man in Britain was admitted to the hospital after a DIY metal penis ring had been stuck around both his member and testicles for “a couple of days.” He sought medical attention after noticing that his privates were swollen and discolored and concluding he couldn’t tug the ring off himself.

Apparently, shoving your peen into things is a pretty common way you can land yourself in the ER — just like these other unfortunate genital injuries.

