Jenna Dewan Tatum Talks ‘Primal’ Sex, Meditation and a Healthy Life With Channing

(Photo: Getty / Jonathan Leibson )

Jenna Dewan Tatum is leaving little to the imagination when it comes to her and Channing Tatum‘s love life.

“I’ve always been a very sexual person,” she said in Cosmopolitan‘s January cover issue. “We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life]. Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that.”

We’re guessing these two have few and far between health issues, because the myriad benefits of a healthy sex life are astounding; not only can sex boost the immune system, but it can also lower your blood pressure, alleviate stress, act as a natural pain reliever and help you sleep better — plus, it counts as exercise!

Another healthy lifestyle keeping the duo (and their 3-year-old daughter Everly) in check is Reiki, a Japanese meditation method that Jenna “plays around” with.

“I’ll do it with Evie when she’s getting overwhelmed,” Jenna said. “She thinks it’s so funny. It’s an ancient healing modality from Japan where you tap into a conscious energy conflict. Chan loves it. He gets all the nice side effects of having a hippie wife.”