Your 4-Step Guide to Kegel Exercises for Better Sex

You’ve heard that kegels make for a stronger vagina, leading to better sex and less leakage, but what’s really happening down there?

As women have children or age, the vagina gets weaker and drier. The pelvic floor muscles—a group that supports the bowel, uterus and bladder—lose their youthfulness, getting looser over time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though many women combat the other unfortunate side effects that come with age and pregnancy (think: weight gain, slower metabolism) with exercise, they forget about this important internal muscle group that can also be strengthened! The key is in doing kegel exercises to tighten the pelvic floor, but just as you need correct form to see results and prevent injury with other exercises, there’s a proper technique for them, too!

To be sure you’re performing your kegels with solid form, use this 4-step guide as outlined by Anna Cabeca, D.O., for mindbodygreen. Remember, there’s better sex at the end of this workout!

1. Visualize: Perhaps the most important step in performing kegels properly is to understand exactly what you’re doing; unlike bicep curls or squats, you can’t look in a mirror to critique your form.

“Think about your perineal body, which is the general region between the vagina and anus and often described as the ‘anchor of the pelvis,’” Cabeca says. As you exhale, pull up in the area you’re concentrating on and you’ll feel the pelvic floor muscles lift and contract. Often, women make the mistake of pushing rather than lifting the pelvic floor during kegels, which can lead to injury.

2. Hold: For your first go, aim to hold this squeeze for a count of three. As your muscles get stronger, work up to a full eight count of holding. Release the tension after every count, allowing the muscles to rest.

3. Breathe: During each pelvic lift, focus on keeping your breathing normal rather than holding it in. This is “so you don’t create counterproductive abdominal pressure,” which Cabeca says can work against the work your attempting to do.

4. Repeat: To work up a habit of kegels and to strengthen the muscles over time, aim to perform three sets of eight lifts (holding each lift anywhere from three to eight seconds, depending on your comfort level). Aim to practice kegels with this workout three to five times per week.

Still not sure about your technique? There are a few ways to test yourself!

First, you can test your skills during a trip to the bathroom. When you start to pee, perform a kegel exercise to try to stop your flow and hold your contraction for an eight count. If you hold it without a leak, you’re doing them correctly! Though this is difficult, it’s a good way to test your progress periodically. Just don’t make this a daily habit as it can damage your bladder.

You can also test your kegels by lying down on your side and placing your fingers on your perineal body (the area between the vagina and anus). As you lift, you should feel this area rise.

And if you need a more straightforward assessment of your kegels, there’s an app for that! A kegel training tool like Elvie is an insertable gadget with a corresponding app that guides you through kegels and tracks your technique and progress in real time. Each guided workout is five minutes long, and you can play unique ‘games’ to increase your muscle contraction speed or build your endurance with each holding move.

Whether you use modern pelvic floor workout technology or stick to your own manual regimen, it’s time to get started! After all, you could be getting a secret pelvic floor workout right now and no one would notice.