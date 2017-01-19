Easy Dating App Hacks Sure to Give Your Love Life an Instant Boost

(Photo: iStock)

Who knew the phrase “there’s an app for that” would soon be in reference to your love life? Dating apps are the new norm when it comes to meeting other singles, going on dates and maybe even meeting “Mr. Right.” The old, outdated mentality that dating apps and sites are taboo and only used for hooking up is a thing of the past as more and more people around the world are turning to dating apps to give their love life a boost.

But don’t dive into dating apps head first without doing your research first, Womanistas! We’ve done some digging to bring you the best hacks to ensure you’ll find success with every swipe.

Choose your photo carefully

One of the most nerve-racking parts of creating an online dating profile is choosing THE photo, and sometimes you can’t be left to your own devices to decide. That’s when you get opinions from friends using Tinder’s iMessage app called Tinder Stacks, where you can create a “stack” of photos, text it to friends and allow them to easily swipe the photos they like best.

Swipe frequently

If you don’t use it, you lose it — that’s how dating apps work when it comes to your activity levels. If you rarely use the app, then it only makes sense that the chances of another user “swiping right” on you will drop dramatically. Less usage means less matches, especially when there are dedicated users out there who enthusiastically use the app and are devoted to finding “the one.” Open the app on a daily basis and get to swiping.

But fight the urge to be excessively picky

Just as it’s not ideal to be an infrequent swiper, it’s also problematic for you to be super selective and picky. Overly particular users are less favored by the apps algorithms, meaning it’s more likely to match you with other picky swipers, resulting in fewer right swipes all around. To increase your chances of being successfully matched, open your mind up to more possibilities and don’t immediately rule people out based on just one photo — after all, it’s not the photo you might fall in love with, but their potential amazing personality and great sense of humor.

Maximize your time

If you’re using Bumble, check out the Boost tool to help extend your time. Normally matches expire after 24 hours, but you can use the Boost feature to get an extra day. You’ll spend $10 a month to get access to this tool, but you’ll also be allowed to rematch with expired matches in the process.

Broaden your horizons

If you’re planning a trip abroad, consider subscribing to Tinder Plus. This feature offers a month-long subscription to access Passport, which is a tool that lets you change your location to anywhere abroad, allowing you to match with and meet people at your travel destination before you even arrive.

Go above and beyond

Ever notice the little blue heart on the bottom right of Tinder? If you want to show someone you’re really into them, go ahead and press that heart to send the person a “Super Like.” Tinder states that you are three times more likely to match with that person and have a longer conversation than someone you simply swipe right on.

Communication is key

Get in the habit of sending a quick, friendly message every single time a match has been made. It’s pointless to make several matches if you don’t ensure that they go anywhere or move forward, so take the bull by the horns and shoot a quick follow up message before it’s too late. It doesn’t have to be anything wordy or clever; a simple “Hey!” is more than enough to open up a dialogue, then let him do the rest.

Get a leg up on the competition

Tinder now offers something called Boost Feature, which puts you in front of the swipe line. For only $3 a month, you can ensure that your profile is seen by 10 times the number of people than normal. It’s important to note that each boost only lasts for a half hour, so use it wisely.

